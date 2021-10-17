Man charged in fatal shooting at Tipton Street Pub to appear in court Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man, now identified as Jonathan Murphy, who fatally shot and killed another man at the Tipton Street Pub in Johnson City is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment Monday, Oct. 18.

Murphy was arrested shortly after the shooting that occurred early on the morning of Oct. 15.

The victim of the shooting was found dead when officers arrived on the scene.

Murphy shot the victim after an argument between the two of them. The unnamed victim was shot several times.

Murphy was also arrested in may for firing a firearm in a different downtown Johnson City bar.

A second man, Demarquiste’ Fugh, was charged with tampering with evidence in relation to the incident. Fugh allegedly removed evidence from the scene.

The shooting has the community worried about an increase in violent activity in the downtown area. Mid City Grill, a popular restaurant in downtown Johnson City, cited the incident as a “prime example” of why they are suspending their late-night service.