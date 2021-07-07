Man charged in 2019 aggravated rape on ETSU campus sentenced to 20 years

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man accused of committing aggravated rape on ETSU’s campus in February 2019 has been sentenced.

According to clerks at the Washington County Criminal Court, David Franklin Creech was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He must serve 100 percent of the sentence.

Creech entered a best interest plea, also known as an Alford plea.

Initially, Creech had been charged with aggravated rape, attempted aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal exposure of hepatitis.

The victim of the alleged incident told investigators that Creech had held her at knifepoint and forced her to perform sexual acts. After attempting to escape, she was reportedly caught again by Creech, who then beat her in the head and face.