Police: Man attempts to flee with weapon after causing crash in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a driver attempted to flee the scene on foot after he caused a crash in downtown Johnson City.

According to Lt. Mike Adams with the Johnson City Police Department, a white Ford sedan ran a red light, resulting in a crash that involved two other cars, a grey Volkswagon SUV and a light-colored minivan.

Adams stated that the driver of the white Ford ran up Buffalo Street armed with an unidentified long gun after the wreck. Adams said the driver of the Ford pointed the gun at several bystanders while trying to escape.

A citizen tackled and disarmed the Ford driver, holding him until police arrived.

Photo: WJHL

Adams said the driver who fled received minor injuries from being tackled, but there appeared to be no other injuries.

The driver of the Ford is facing charges for traffic infractions, leaving the scene of an accident, and aggravated assault according to Adams.

No other information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.