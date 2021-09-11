Man arrested on murder and conspiracy charges in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A 49 year old man by the name of Arthur L. Greer Jr. was arrested after a traffic stop in Bristol, Va.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Greer’s warrants were out of Bluefield, West Va. and were issued by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrants were in regard to a murder that occurred around the first of July 2021.

Greer was apprehended by the Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office and Deputy US Marshals.

Greer was transferred to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail on first degree murder and felony conspiracy charges, where he is being held without bond.