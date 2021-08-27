Man arrested on multiple charges after complaints of shots fired in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) said a man has been arrested after officers responded to reports of shots fired in the downtown square area early Friday morning.

According to a release from JCPD, the complaints came in at 12 a.m. on August 27.

When police arrived at the scene, they noticed a man fleeing the area, the release states.

JCPD said the man, Matthew D. Norris of Johnson City, was arrested on multiple charges after witnesses identified him.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a loaded, semi-automatic handgun, JCPD said.

Norris was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, felon in the possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while under the influence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Norris remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $31,000 bond.