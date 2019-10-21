Man arrested on Milligan College campus, found with drug paraphernalia

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 20-year-old man who reportedly admitted to underage drinking is facing multiple charges after he allegedly left the scene of a vehicle accident and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, officers responded to the area of Milligan Highway Saturday morning after hearing of a crash where the driver had left the scene.

The release says 20-year-old William Bryer was found walking on the sidewalk on Blower’s Boulevard in the Milligan College Campus area.

Officers allegedly smelled an odor of alcohol on Bryer, who immediately volunteered the information that he had a “pipe” in his pocket.

After a pat-down from the officer, the glass pipe was reportedly removed, and it had white residue consistent with having had methamphetamine smoked in it.

When asked what day and time it was, Bryer responded by saying it was Thursday around 2:30 a.m., according to the report.

Bryer reportedly told authorities he had had three shots of liquor and had smoked meth three hours prior to this interaction.

Bryer was arrested and charged with public intoxication, underage consumption of alcohol and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Bryer was given a court date of November 26.

He also had an active warrant out of Washington County.