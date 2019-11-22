Man arrested minutes after gas station robbery in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested in connection with a gas station robbery that happened Thursday night.

The Kingsport Police Department responded around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to a hold-up alarm at the Spirit Gas Station at 1300 East Stone Drive.

According to Kingsport police, after the hold-up alarm, a gas station employee called 911 and confirmed that the store had been robbed. According to the employee, a man indicated that he had a gun and stole a cash register drawer.

The clerk told police the suspect fled in a blue 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Within 10 minutes of the hold-up alarm, according to KPD, an officer spotted the vehicle and made a traffic stop on North Eastman Road at the intersection of Stadium Court, adjacent to Dobyns-Bennett High School.

The suspect was identified as Reggie L. Evans, 42 of Church Hill.

Police say the stolen cash register drawer was found in the vehicle.

Police charged Evans with aggravated robbery.