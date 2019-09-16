Man arrested in Scott Co. after high-speed pursuit, fleeing on foot across river

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Scott County Friday after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit and fleeing on foot.

According to a post from the Scott County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, a deputy activated his lights after spotting an orange and black Honda Civic with a cracked windshield and no front tag.

The driver, Mickey Nelms, switched lanes and drove off. The Honda reportedly weaved in and out of lanes at high speeds during the pursuit.

The post says Nelms bailed out of the vehicle on Angler’s Way and ran on foot. The pursuing deputy lost sight of Nelms at that time.

A K-9 unit arrived and began searching the river banks.

While searching, deputies were informed a call had come in informing them that Nelms had emerged from the river on the other side soaking wet.

Deputies, along with the K-9 unit, found and arrested Nelms.

Nelms told deputies he had run because he had warrants out of Lee County.

Nelms was charged with felony eluding and driving on a revoked license DUI-related.