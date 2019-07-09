KPD: Woman kidnapped at Dollar General, forced to drive around

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Kingsport after getting in a woman’s car and telling her it was in her best interest to take him where he wanted to go.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, Timothy Romine, 33, was taken into custody by officers on Sunday evening.

The report says Tammy Munsey was going back to her car after shopping on Lynn Garden Drive.

Munsey told police that she got into her car, then a white man with red hair climbed into the passenger seat and told her, “lt is in your best interest to take me where I want to go or else.”

The report says Munsey was in fear for her life, so she drove him where he wanted in the area.

Munsey told officers the man started going through her personal things and took her cell phone.

Munsey said he told her he couldn’t find the place he wanted to go and that he needed a phone charger.

At that point, the man told Munsey to take him back to store she’d been at so he could get a charger and to not leave while he was in the store.

Munsey told authorities the man had at least two other phones on him.

Once the man was in the store and out of sight, she left for home and called the police from her husband’s cell phone.

Munsey’s husband called her cell phone, and the man answered.

After being given a description of the man, later identified as Timothy Romine, police spoke to him over the husband’s cell phone and agreed to meet at the store to retrieve the phone.

Officers spoke to Romine again and he told them he was walking on Tranbarger Dr., where police found him later.

The report says Romine became hostile while he was being detained and refused to be handcuffed.

Police eventually had to stun Romine to place him in the back seat of the police car.

Munsey’s cell phone was recovered.

Romine was charged with aggravated kidnapping, theft of property and resisting arrest.