Man arrested in Johnson City for aggravated assault

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Tuesday by Johnson City Police and charged with aggravated assault after an incident on November 8.

Dadrian L. Franklin, 33, was apprehended Tuesday by JCPD after he was determined to be the sole suspect in an aggravated assault that happened earlier this month.

On November 8, JCPD responded to a call at the Johnson City Medical Center in reference to an assault. The victim had a large laceration on his neck and throat area.

On Tuesday, officers located Franklin at a home on North Boone Street and took him into custody for the outstanding warrant.

Franklin was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Arraignment was set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.