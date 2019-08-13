Man arrested in Johnson City after drugs intended for resale and brass knuckles found in car

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed drugs, paraphernalia and a pair of brass knuckles in his vehicle.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers pulled over Austin Sheets, 26, after he failed to obey a red light.

Sheets told officers that his license was revoked and gave consent for officers to search his vehicle.

Police reportedly found 30.21 grams of what was suspected to be methamphetamine, 0.73 grams of a white rocky substance thought to be crack cocaine and less than a gram of marijuana.

The release says officers also found baggies, a digital scale, a glass pipe, four marijuana roaches and a pair of brass knuckles in the vehicle.

Sheets told officers all of the items were his and admitted to knowing they were in the vehicle.

Sheets was arrested and charged with:

Failure to obey a traffic control device

Driving on a revoked license

Simple possession of Schedules II and VI drugs

Felony possession of methamphetamine for resale

Weapons law violation

Sheets was taken to the Washington County Jail and is being held on a $14,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.