Man arrested in Johnson City after being found in possession of vehicle stolen out of Nashville

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A car from the capital of Tennessee found its way to the Tri-Cities, and the man in possession of it was arrested.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Cody Hailstock, 23, of Cordova, TN, was arrested Monday in the parking lot of the Johnson City Municipal Building.

The release says Hailstock was seen acting suspiciously in the parking lot by officers.

Officers then checked Hailstock and found out he was in possession of a vehicle reported as stolen out of Nashville.

Hailstock was taken to Washington County Detention Center and held on a $5,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.