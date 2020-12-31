Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one man is in custody after a fatal shooting Wednesday in Hawkins County.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 6:24 p.m. to 1705 Burem Road where they found Jordan R. Pilcher, 25, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies arrested Nathan Kendrick Lane, 35 of Rogersville, and charged him with 2nd Degree Murder.

Lane is being held without bond in the Hawkins County Jail.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says no further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.