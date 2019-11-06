GPD: Man arrested in Greeneville tells police FBI was paying him for cameras in his eyes

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Greeneville Sunday night on an active warrant after he told officers he was picking up a $10,000 bank card from the FBI for the use of his eyes, which he said had cameras in them.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, Shane Myers, of Limestone, was arrested Sunday night after officers responded to a possible shoplifting at the Food City on Asheville Highway.

When officers arrived outside the store, they spoke with a man identified as Myers.

The report says Myers told police he had been in the store to pick up a $10,000 bank card from an FBI agent in Elizabethton.

Myers reportedly told officers he was being paid because he had cameras in his eyes for the FBI.

A records check revealed to officers that Myers had an active warrant for Violation of Probation out of Greene County.

Myers was taken into custody for the active warrant and told why he was under arrest.

Myers then allegedly told officers that Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt had told him he was putting a hold on his warrant for three days and that he was good friends with Sheriff Holt.

Myers was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.