Man arrested in driveway sealing scam

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested for scamming a Blountville resident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Frank Cornell, 27 of Church Hill, is charged with theft under $1,000 and criminal impersonation.

Investigators say the victim recently had her driveway paved and was told the contractor would need to return to seal it.

On June 25, the sheriff’s office says Cornell showed up at the residence claiming he had been sent to complete the work and instructed her to pay him $300 which the paving contractor would later refund. After receiving a check from the woman, Cornell said he would return the next day to seal the driveway, but instead cashed the check and never returned according to SCSO.

The victim called the contractor, who told her the company had not sent anyone to her home to seal the driveway.

Cornell was arrested last Friday. He was released after posting a $2,000 bond.