Man arrested in Big Stone Gap after ‘lengthy negotiation’ with authorities

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man was arrested Friday after a “lengthy negotiation” with police.
The Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Tactical Team executed search and arrest warrants at 3932 Tate Springs Road in Big Stone Gap.
The sheriff’s office says Christopher Michael Anderson was arrested for a felony probation violation following a “lengthy negotiation.”
Anderson was on probation in connection with a domestic violence incident that happened earlier this year, according to the sheriff’s office.