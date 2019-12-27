Man arrested in Big Stone Gap after ‘lengthy negotiation’ with authorities

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - A stretch of Gap Creek in Elizabethton is coming off of an impaired streams list after improvements in nitrogen, phosphate and e coli bacteria levels. The "delisting" from the Environmental Protection Agency's 303d list comes after a years-long project led by the Boone Watershed Partnership (BWP).

"We started the project in 2014 to stabilize the stream and to take 23 mobile homes off of the failing septic systems and attach them to the Elizabethton sewer system," Dennis Scheer, BWP's treasurer, said Friday.