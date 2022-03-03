CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man who was arrested Wednesday night in Avery County, North Carolina, after a car chase is facing a first-degree murder charge from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

According to a release from the CCSO, Jacob Allen Morley, 23, will be charged with the murder of Cody Wanye Birchfield, a man who was reported missing on Feb. 23.

Following Birchfield’s family reporting him missing and saying that he was last seen with Morley on Feb. 21, investigators say they found evidence that Birchfield had been with Morley after disappearing. After obtaining consent to search the property by the owners, investigators also found indications inside of Birchfield’s home that a “violent crime” had occurred, according to the release.

Victim Cody Wayne Birchfield (Photo: Carter County Sheriff’s Office)

After searching Birchfield’s home and finding evidence of a crime, investigators then obtained search warrants for Morley’s home and vehicle.

On Wednesday evening, deputies saw Morley’s vehicle and attempted to stop him. Morley then took off and attempted to flee at a high rate of speed.

The release states that deputies pursued Morley to the North Carolina state line where they requested assistance from the Avery County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO). Deputies from the ACSO set up spike strips to stop Morley’s vehicle.

Morley was stopped and taken into custody.

Morley is also facing charges beyond the murder charge, which include abuse of a corpse, aggravated burglary, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and additional charges from the ACSO.

After the chase, deputies searched Morley’s home where they found Birchfield’s body, according to the release. The body was taken to the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine for autopsy.