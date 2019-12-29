Man arrested for setting off false fire alarm after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of false reporting, domestic assault, simple assault, underage consumption, and public intoxication Sunday morning.

Alexander Eastridge, 20, was arrested after Johnson City Police responded to an assault call at the same location that Johnson City Fire Department units responded to a fire alarm.

According to the police report, officers found Eastridge intoxicated outside the apartment building at 1109 University Pkwy.

The report said that officers’ investigation found he had assaulted his girlfriend and another female and was drinking under the age of 21.

The report continued, reading, “Eastridge had torn a fire extinguisher and its housing off a wall in the hallway of the building, thus activating the fire alarm for no legitimate purpose.”

Eastridge was booked into Washington County Detention Center in lieu of an $8,500 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County Sessions Court.