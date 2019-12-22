Man arrested for multiple assault charges in Johnson City, bonded out

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Saturday afternoon on multiple charges, according to Johnson City Police.

Jeremy Keith Sisley, 36, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, simple assault, simple possession, and interference with a 911 call.

According to a Johnson City Police arrest report, officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call when they found Sisley trying to leave the residence with a loaded handgun and “different types of controlled substances.”

The report stated that Sisley was trying to leave after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, assaulted her mother and tried “to prevent her from calling 911.”

Sisley was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held on an $8,000 bond. According to a representative from the jail, Sisley had bonded out.

His arraignment was set for Monday at 01:30 pm in Washington County General Sessions.