Police: Man arrested for flashing salon employees, rubbing self against tree in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Chuckey man is facing indecent exposure charges after authorities said he flashed himself to employees at a Greeneville business.

According to a Greeneville Police report, officers responded to the Hair & More on East Andrew Johnson Highway for a report of a man flashing employees and rubbing his private area against a tree in a “sexual manner.”

Authorities found a man, identified by police as Donald C. Lundy, in a weeded area behind the salon and reported that he resisted arrest by “attempting to pull away, balling up his fists and kicking.”

Lundy was eventually arrested and charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.