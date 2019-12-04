Man arrested for fatal I-26 crash in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal interstate crash in Kingsport earlier this year.

The Kingsport Police Department says Zachary D. Hunt, 23 of Unicoi, turned himself in on Wednesday at the Kingsport Justice Center.

In November, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Hunt and a warrant was issued charging him with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, DUI with BAC over 0.08%, and DUI with BAC over 020%.

Police say Hunt was driving a Mercedes C230 traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 when he struck a Honda Accord head-on near mile marker six around 5:15 a.m. on September 1.

The driver of the Honda, Margaret C. Buck, 47 of Johnson City, died in the hospital the next day.

Hunt was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators say Hunt entered the interstate by going the wrong way on an exit ramp at the John B. Dennis Highway interchange.

According to Kingsport police, Hunt’s blood alcohol content, or BAC, was more than two and half times the legal limit.

Following his arrest, Hunt was taken to the Sullivan County Jail with bond set at $25,000.

