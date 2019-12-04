Man arrested for DUI after crashing into Carter County house

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have arrested a man after they say he crashed his vehicle into a house.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says Harley Dakota Barnett, 25, drove his vehicle through a fence and into a house on Old Bristol Highway back on November 23.

According to investigators, Barnett admitted that he had been drinking and deputies found an open container of beer in the vehicle.

Barnett was taken to the hospital for severe injuries following the crash and was arrested after he was released. No one else was hurt in the crash.

The sheriff’s office has charged Barnett with driving under the influence and violation of open container law. He was booked into the Carter County Detention Center and released on a $1,350 bond.