Man arrested for burglarizing Glade Spring laundromat

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a burglar was arrested after he cut his way into a Glade Spring laundromat.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at the Lost Sock Coin Laundry around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a burglar cut a hole through drywall, busted a block wall, and busted through wood paneling. Surveillance cameras captured a male suspect attempting to open a safe before triggering an alarm.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect left behind a jacket, a cell phone missing a battery, a rubber smoking device, a screwdriver, and a drill bit.

A deputy later spotted a man matching the description of the burglar on Monte Vista Avenue. The person consented to a search and deputies found a battery that fit the phone left behind at the scene and tools that would have been used during the break-in.

Deputies arrested the man, identified as Shawn Trey Ward, 26 of Glade Spring, and charged him with burglary and possession of burglarious tools. Ward is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.