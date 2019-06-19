Man arrested for 2017 Greene County hit-and-run involving bicyclist

A man is facing charges for a 2017 hit-and-run involving a bicyclist in Greene County.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Christopher Allen Wilhoit, 30, was arrested June 15 at a residence off Sunnydale Road in Greeneville.

GCSD documents show Wilhoit is charged with aggravated assault, filing false report, and tampering with evidence.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol took out the warrants for Wilhoit.

Wilhoit is accused of driving the vehicle that hit a man on his bicycle on June 18, 2017.

A THP investigation found Jerry Hawk was riding his bike on McCoy Road when he was hit.

Wilhoit is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

He is due in Greene County General Sessions Court on July 3.