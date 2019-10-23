Man arrested after throwing beer can out of vehicle after hit and run in Elizabethton Peebles parking lot

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Elizabethton on Friday night after he allegedly struck another vehicle, threw a beer can out and fled the scene.

According to a report from the Elizabethton Police Department, officers responded to the Peebles parking lot after hearing of a hit and run.

The victim, the driver of a Nissan Frontier pickup truck, told officers he was driving through the parking lot when a blue sedan struck his truck from the side.

Photo: Elizabethton Police Department

The victim told police the driver of the blue car, later identified as Joseph Howell, then threw a can of Elysian Space Dust IPA beer out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

Photo: Elizabethton Police Department

The victim told officers that the blue sedan’s airbags had deployed, and it must have taken heavy damage. The victim’s truck was towed from the scene.

Later that evening, a blue Kia Forte sedan was seen traveling in the area of Broad Street and North Lynn Avenue with heavy damage to the front end.

Photo: Elizabethton Police Department

The driver’s side headlight was also apparently not working.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on East Mill Street and identified Powell, 29, of Kingsport, as the driver. A female passenger was also in the car.

The report says the following investigation revealed that the vehicle belonged to the passenger, Kayla Neal, and Howell had been driving it when the truck was struck earlier.

The Kia had reportedly suffered serious damage, including the deployment of the driver’s side airbag.

Howell had allegedly dropped off Neal at her job earlier, then he struck the truck at Peebles. Howell later picked her back up after being involved in the hit and run.

Howell was arrested and charged with driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.

A 12-pack of Elysian Space Dust IPA beer was also found in the backseat of the Kia with 9 beers unopened.

Photo: Elizabethton Police Department

Photo: Elizabethton Police Department

Neal was issued a summons after it was revealed that her license was suspended for failure to appear for trial/court.