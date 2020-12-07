Man arrested after striking JCPD cruiser during pursuit

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a man is facing several charges after he led officers on a pursuit and struck a patrol vehicle.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, around 12:30 p.m. Monday, officers noticed a blue Nissan Quest in the parking lot of Walmart on Browns Mill Road that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last week.

Officers say they made contact with the driver, but he refused to get out of the vehicle and sped away, traveling north on Browns Mill Road.

After losing sight of the vehicle, officers spotted it on North Roan Street.

Police say the vehicle then went down Chickasaw Street before encountering a dead end.

“At this point, he turned the vehicle around and sped away once more,” the police department said in a news release. “During this time he appeared to intentionally strike a police cruiser, disabling the police vehicle. Additional police units arrived on scene, and again efforts were made to negotiate a traffic stop.”

The vehicle then went the wrong way around a roundabout, weaving around vehicles, according to JCPD. The driver then ran a red light at North State of Franklin Road before unsuccessfully attempting to drive through a fence.

Police then took the driver, identified as Nathan Hicks, 46 of Johnson City, into custody.

Hicks is facing two counts of felony evading and one count of felony reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license, aggravated assault, and red light violation. He is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $12,500 bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.