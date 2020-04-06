1  of  2
Breaking News
Ballad Health doctor with COVID-19 in ‘an ICU on a Ventilator’ according to Ballad CEO TDH reports 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Man arrested after stabbing on Dennis Cove Road in Carter County

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing charges after he broke into a home and stabbed a woman.

Witnesses told Carter County Sheriff’s Office investigators that John Allen Stout, 40, broke into a home on Dennis Cove Road on Saturday morning, stabbed a woman, and threatened to burn everyone in the residence alive.

The sheriff’s office says one of the residents then struck Stout in the head with a baseball bat before Stout fled the home.

According to deputies, the woman was stabbed at least once in the abdomen. She was taken to a hospital and is currently in “stable” condition.

Deputies arrested Stout about one hour after the incident. He is charged with aggravated assault, arson, especially aggravated burglary, and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Carter County Detention Center on a $80,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss