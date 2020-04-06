Man arrested after stabbing on Dennis Cove Road in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing charges after he broke into a home and stabbed a woman.

Witnesses told Carter County Sheriff’s Office investigators that John Allen Stout, 40, broke into a home on Dennis Cove Road on Saturday morning, stabbed a woman, and threatened to burn everyone in the residence alive.

The sheriff’s office says one of the residents then struck Stout in the head with a baseball bat before Stout fled the home.

According to deputies, the woman was stabbed at least once in the abdomen. She was taken to a hospital and is currently in “stable” condition.

Deputies arrested Stout about one hour after the incident. He is charged with aggravated assault, arson, especially aggravated burglary, and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Carter County Detention Center on a $80,000 bond.