Man arrested after shots fired outside Johnson City sports bar

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a man was arrested after shots were fired outside of a sports bar over the weekend.

Johnson City police officers responded to a reported shooting at the OT Sports Bar at 2102 North Roan Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, shots were being fired from inside a blue Dodge Ram according to JCPD.

The driver, identified as Naklon Ryans, 24 of Johnson City, was arrested shortly thereafter.

Police have charged Ryans with three counts of reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $10,000 bond according to JCPD.

