Ballad Health protest organizer announces end to protest outside of Holston Valley
Man arrested after pursuit crossed state lines from Northeast Tenn. to Southwest Va.

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Pictured: Austin Burchfield

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities have arrested a man who led deputies in both Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on a chase.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Austin Blake Burchfield was involved in a pursuit with Hawkins County Deputies when he entered into Scott County, Virginia.

Deputies in Scott County used spike strips but said despite all of the tires being flattened, Burchfield continued to run.

The news release issued Monday said in part, “The suspect drove his car down a hill near a wooded area and attempted to flee on foot…Methamphetamine, marijuana, and several Klonopin were seized from the vehicle.”

That release added a passenger that left the vehicle during the pursuit was a juvenile and was wanted for armed carjacking in Tennessee.

