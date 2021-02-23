Man arrested after I-81 chase in Washington County, Va. leads to search through woods

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man was arrested in Washington County, Virginia after a police chase led to a search through a wooded area.

According to a post from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the chase began February 14 on Interstate 81 after authorities noticed a speeding vehicle.

The post says the driver, later identified as James Jackson, swerved into the right lane and passed Captain Shepherd of the sheriff’s office in a reckless manner.

A traffic stop was attempted, but Jackson sped off. A pursuit ensued on the interstate, with Jackson reportedly weaving in and out of both lanes.

WCVSO reports Jackson came to a stop around the 24 mile marker and exited the vehicle with what appeared to be a firearm.

The post says he fled into a field next to I-81.

Sergeant Price of the Virginia State Police arrived on the scene. According to the post, Shepherd and Price saw Jackson enter a “thick area of woods.”

Authorities established a perimeter around the woods and were assisted in the search by Med Flight. Med Flight reportedly located Jackson while searching.

Jackson was arrested without any further incident.

The post says Jackson was wanted out of Newport News, Virginia for driving with a revoked license charge. He reportedly admitted to dropping his firearm in the field after he had been Mirandarized.

Jackson was charged with the following:

Felony Elude

Driving on a Suspended License after a DWI Conviction

Reckless Driving – Endangering Life/Limb

As of Monday, February 22, Jackson is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.