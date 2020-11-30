Man arrested after Hawkins Co. deputies discover 2-year-old within reach of hatchet, meth after crash reported

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man was arrested early Monday after authorities discovered him asleep while a child was within reach of narcotics and hatchet.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a crash in a field was reported by a third party after midnight on Monday morning.

The report says deputies spoke to Brandy Freeman at the scene of the crash, who said she was a passenger in the vehicle when it went off the road, through a fence and into the field. The report says there were large rock formations in the field.

Freeman said her boyfriend, Jeremy Jenkins, 23, had been driving while they tried to give her 2-year-old a pacifier.

According to Freeman, they ran off the road while trying to do so, resulting in the car coming to rest around 100 feet from the road.

Freeman told deputies that the child was with Jenkins at home. She said they had not reported the crash because they “did not like to talk to police.”

Investigators conducted a welfare check just before 2 a.m. Monday and found Jenkins asleep and quivering with drool coming out of his mouth.

Deputies say there was 0.82 grams of methamphetamine and other paraphernalia near Jenkins, as well as a hatchet.

HCSO reports that the child was standing next to Jenkins with the hatchet at the child’s feet and the methamphetamine and paraphernalia within reach.

Jenkins was woken up and placed in handcuffs, which he protested to, claiming he was already facing charges in Florida.

The report says Jenkins became violent and pushed off the patrol car as he struggled with deputies.

HCSO reports that Jenkins was both pepper-sprayed and hit with a stun taser due to his continued struggle with deputies.

At one point, Jenkins grabbed the stun gun and attempted to use it on deputies.

Jenkins is charged with:

Leaving the scene of an accident with damage

Failure to give immediate notice of an accident

Child abuse, neglect and endangerment

Assault on an officer

Sale, delivery, manufacturing, possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.