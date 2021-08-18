Naked man arrested after floating down Nolichucky River

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after he floated down the Nolichucky River while naked and refused help from rescuers.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says Troy Hunt jumped into the river near Ripley Island Road.

Emergency personnel made numerous attempts to bring Hunt ashore, but he denied assistance. The sheriff’s office says he sang “God Bless the U.S.A.” as he floated downriver.

Hunt was eventually brought ashore at the Kinser Park boat ramp, nearly 10 miles from Ripley Island Road.

The sheriff’s office arrested Hunt and charged him with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.