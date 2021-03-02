Man arrested after early morning shooting in Hampton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have arrested a man after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Carter County.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Highway 321 in the Hampton community.

Deputies arrived and found two men, one of whom had gunshot wounds on his upper arm.

The sheriff’s office says based on witness statements, investigators went to a nearby residence on Swimming Pool Road and found evidence linking James Terry Pierce, 34 of Hampton, to the shooting.

Pierce was arrested for violation of probation and has also been charged with aggravated assault.

He is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.