Man arrested after allegedly leaving 2-year-old in turned-off vehicle while fleeing Johnson City police

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Watauga, Tennessee man was arrested in Johnson City after police say he left his young son in a turned-off vehicle with the windows up while he fled from officers.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to Lowe’s Home Improvement after someone called 911 and reported that Cody Farmer was at the business and had warrants out of Bristol, Tennessee.

Once officers made contact with Farmer, police say he ran away, leaving his 2-year-old son unattended in the vehicle with the windows up and the ignition off. He was arrested after a “brief pursuit.”

Farmer was wanted on a felony warrant in Bristol, failure to appear warrant in Carter County, and four warrants in Washington County, Tennessee, according to the police department. Johnson City police charged him with felony child endangerment and evading arrest.

He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.