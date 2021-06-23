Man arrested after allegedly hitting victim’s head with baseball bat outside Johnson City restaurant

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Monday after police say he hit another man on the head with a baseball bat outside of a restaurant.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were called to a restaurant in the 500 block of N State of Franklin Road on June 6, 2021.

JCPD reports Nathan Armstead, 26, had gone to his vehicle parked outside to get a baseball bat while he was arguing with another customer.

The release states a victim was attempting to separate Armstead and the man he was arguing with.

While the victim was trying to separate them, Armstead hit him on the head with the bat, the release states.

“The victim suffered a laceration to the head but was not seriously injured,” Sergeant Matt Gryder of the Johnson City Police Department told News Channel 11 in an email. “The victim did receive treatment at a hospital for this injury.”

According to JCPD, Armstead was arrested on Monday, June 21 and charged with aggravated assault after he turned himself in to the Washington County Detention Center. He was placed on a $2,500 bond.

Armstead was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.