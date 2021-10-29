Man allegedly used bag of chips to rob Johnson City gas station

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department has arrested an Elizabethton man on charges of aggravated robbery and theft under $1,000 after he allegedly robbed a gas station using a bag of chips.

Officers with the JCPD responded to a call reporting a robbery at a gas station in the 900 block of West Walnut Street around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

According to a release from the police department, a white male allegedly entered the store, picked up a bag of chips, and pointed them at the store clerk as if it was a weapon while demanding money. The suspect then grabbed lottery tickets and left the scene in a silver Ford Mustang.

Investigators recovered the Mustang a day later and upon searching it they also found the lottery tickets and the bag of chips. It was also discovered that the registered owner of the Mustang was Jon Larue, and determined that Larue was the male captured on the station’s surveillance video during the robbery.

As of 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 29, Larue is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.