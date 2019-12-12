Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote
1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Lee County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Man accused of stabbing woman in Elizabethton parking lot appears in court

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The man accused of stabbing a woman in an Elizabethton parking lot in March appeared in court Thursday morning.

Gregory Calderon is accused of stabbing the woman in the thigh in the Lowe’s parking lot on March 5.

According to an Elizabethton Police report, a witness heard screaming from a vehicle. The woman told police the “man inside the vehicle would not allow the woman to exit…” When the witness approached, Calderon allowed the woman to exit the vehicle.

At that time, 911 was called and Calderon left the parking lot.

Officers later arrested Calderon. According to Carter County criminal court documents, he is charged with aggravated kidnapping with a weapon, aggravated assault with a weapon, coercion of a witness and violation of an order of protection.

In court Thursday, Calderon was appearing for what was to be his plea deadline. However, he said that he had to hire a new attorney.

He will be back in court on February 4, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss