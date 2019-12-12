Man accused of stabbing woman in Elizabethton parking lot appears in court

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The man accused of stabbing a woman in an Elizabethton parking lot in March appeared in court Thursday morning.

Gregory Calderon is accused of stabbing the woman in the thigh in the Lowe’s parking lot on March 5.

According to an Elizabethton Police report, a witness heard screaming from a vehicle. The woman told police the “man inside the vehicle would not allow the woman to exit…” When the witness approached, Calderon allowed the woman to exit the vehicle.

At that time, 911 was called and Calderon left the parking lot.

Officers later arrested Calderon. According to Carter County criminal court documents, he is charged with aggravated kidnapping with a weapon, aggravated assault with a weapon, coercion of a witness and violation of an order of protection.

In court Thursday, Calderon was appearing for what was to be his plea deadline. However, he said that he had to hire a new attorney.

He will be back in court on February 4, 2020.