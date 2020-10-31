Man accused of shooting into home of estranged wife, children in Washington Co., Va.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man is facing several charges after investigators say he shot into a home where his estranged wife and her children live.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobby Joe Blaylock III.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on early Friday morning on Greenbriar Drive, where someone shot through the front and back doors of a home with a shotgun.

The sheriff’s office says Blaylock admitted to shooting into the residence three times and said his estranged wife lived at home along with her two children and her boyfriend.

“Detectives learned that the day before the shooting, Mr. Blaylock and his estranged wife had a custody hearing in which the judge ruled in her favor, and Blaylock was not happy,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “Blaylock has an active protective order on file against him.”

Blaylock is facing multiple charges, including four counts of attempted malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.