Man accused of shooting Sullivan Co. deputy hospitalized after being found unresponsive in jail

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities said Tuesday evening that the man accused of shooting and critically injuring a Sullivan County deputy was found unresponsive in his jail cell Monday evening.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, Alan Coulter, 54, was found in his cell at the Sullivan County Jail Monday night after inmates called officers to the cell.

The cell housing Coulter contained three inmates, and he was found in the corner. According to the sheriff’s office, officers immediately began lifesaving efforts. Coulter was transported from the scene via EMS.

According to TBI public information officer Leslie Earhart, Coulter remained hospitalized as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The incident has been referred to county District Attorney Barry Staubus, who has requested the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to the TBI, the investigation is active and ongoing.

Coulter faces several charges after reportedly fleeing police and seriously injuring a deputy during an hours-long standoff Friday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) charged Coulter with two counts of attempted first-degree murder— among other charges — for the early-morning shooting.

On Monday afternoon, Judge David Tipton denied bond for Coulter, who holds a lengthy criminal history, including multiple domestic violence charges, according to court records.

Coulter faces the following charges, which stemmed from the Friday shooting and previous incidents:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Three counts of aggravated assualt

Failure to appear

The Friday incident began with an attempted traffic stop on Coulter by SCSO deputies shortly before 1 a.m. on Riley Hollow Road, according to an affidavit.

A pursuit led officers to a garage structure, where Coulter hid while firing shots at deputies, shooting one, according to police.

Coulter self-barricaded in the structure for hours until officers were able to arrest him later Friday morning.

Responding agencies included the SCSO, the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Bristol, Virginia Police, Bluff City Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).