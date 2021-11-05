Man accused of killing 4-year-old Kingsport girl to go to trial August 2022

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man accused of first-degree murder following the 2018 death of a 4-year-old girl is set to go to trial in August 2022.

Cody R. Webb faces two counts of aggravated child abuse, one count of child abuse/neglect and one count of first-degree murder.

His trial date has been set to Aug. 15, 2022 in Sullivan County Criminal Court, according to the clerk’s office.

Webb will also make another court appearance on Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. for further developments and announcements in the case.

On Aug. 24, 2018, a Sullivan County Grand Jury had indicted Webb for tampering with evidence in connection to the child death case.

Webb was released on bond on March 13, 2019.