Man accused of kidnapping woman, holding her at knifepoint expected in court today

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The man accused of kidnapping a door-to-door saleswoman in Bristol, Tennessee is expected in court.

The victim claimed she went to Steve Collins’ apartment for an appointment when he allegedly held her at knifepoint and handcuffed her.

The victim says she was able to escape through an open window.

Collins faces aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

He has been assigned a public defender and is set to appear in court at 9:00 on Tuesday morning.