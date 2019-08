CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of holding a Johnson City convenience store clerk at gunpoint for nearly six hours is due in court today.

It happened back on July 28 at the Marathon on South Roan Street.

The suspect, Marc Skeen of Limestone, was arraigned on multiple charges including kidnapping, assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to sheriff’s office records, Skeen is still in jail on a $100,000 bond.