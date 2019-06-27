UPDATE: New details revealed about man arrested after allegedly following woman in Tree Streets

A man accused of stalking and harassing a woman in the Tree Streets neighborhood of Johnson City now faces new charges.

Johnson City police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Valentine on Wednesday. His arrest followed a picture being posted to social media of a truck captured on surveillance cameras – allegedly showing him following a woman in the Tree Streets.

We found out prosecutors wanted Valentine back in jail.

“Attempted kidnapping and reckless endangerment. You understand all of that? the judge said to Valentine Thursday.

The state added more serious charges against Valentine in Washington County Thursday.

“We would ask the court to take him into custody, set him somewhere in the neighborhood of 10-20 thousand to ensure the public safety, Washington County Assistant DA Bill McManus said.

Prosecutors say Valentine is a danger to the public.

“This gentleman was driving down the road, he chased our victim down the road, basically scared, and we just feel that society is at risk,” McManus said.

The judge decided to put Valentine on bond monitoring – which means he can’t be in parks, schools, the Tree Streets neighborhood nor near the alleged victim.

Valentine had nothing to say to us when leaving court.

Johnson City police tell us the Tree Streets incident wasn’t the only one. He’s accused of exposing himself to a woman on Liberty Bell Boulevard earlier this month.

“It’s not a very common occurrence in Johnson City. We have seen it before. It is disturbing,” Sgt. David Hilton with JCPD said.

In both cases – witnesses described his vehicle. Police – eventually able to arrest him Wednesday where police say Valentine “Ultimately confessed to both,” Sgt. Hilton said.

Police told us Valentine does not have a criminal history. They wanted to get him off the streets as soon as possible.

We asked police what to do if you find yourself in a situation like this.

“The person to run to get away from the subject. Most people have cell phones. Call 911 as soon as possible. If you don’t have a phone, get away from them. If you can see people around, make a lot of noise, scream, yell. Whatever you have to do to draw attention,” Sgt. Hilton said.

Police are asking any witnesses or potential additional victims to come forward and give them a call. You can call the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166.

Valentine is due back in court on July 25.

