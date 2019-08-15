Man accused of following woman in the Tree Streets pleads guilty to charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of following a woman in the Tree Streets area of Johnson City has pleaded guilty to charges.
Jacob Valentine, 22, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, harassment and indecent exposure on Thursday.
He has been sentenced to undergo counseling. He’s also been ordered to stay away from schools for the next two years.
Valentine’s June arrest followed a picture being posted to social media of a truck captured on surveillance cameras – allegedly showing him following a woman in the Tree Streets.
Valentine’s attorney, Ryan Curtis, issued the following statement:
“When Mr. Valentine was questioned by police, his statement included an apology. He renews that apology to the victims today as he pleads guilty. Mr. Valentine maintains he made no attempt to kidnap anyone, but understands his conduct was inexcusable and caused citizens to experience fear. There is no place for projecting aggressive sexuality in our society – women deserve better. Mr. Valentine, who has no criminal history, accepts his punishment, which includes continued therapy to address these issues. He hopes for victimes, and a society, that will allow him to earn the acceptance of his apology.”-Ryan Curtis, Jacob Valentine’s Attorney