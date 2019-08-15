Man accused of following woman in the Tree Streets pleads guilty to charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of following a woman in the Tree Streets area of Johnson City has pleaded guilty to charges.

Jacob Valentine, 22, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, harassment and indecent exposure on Thursday.

He has been sentenced to undergo counseling. He’s also been ordered to stay away from schools for the next two years.

Valentine’s June arrest followed a picture being posted to social media of a truck captured on surveillance cameras – allegedly showing him following a woman in the Tree Streets.

More: New details revealed about man arrested after allegedly following woman in Tree Streets

Valentine’s attorney, Ryan Curtis, issued the following statement: