Man accused of contractor fraud arrested in Washington County, Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of fraud stemming from several contract jobs that authorities say he failed to complete.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Brad Ball entered into contracts in June and July where he agreed to replace the roof on two homes.

It is reported that Ball got checks from the victims for half of the work before starting. The victims say that they have not heard from Ball and he has not completed any work since collecting the checks.

An investigation revealed that Ball is not a licensed contractor in Virginia.

Ball has yet to complete any work or return the money that he took from the victims, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, Ball was arrested by the sheriff’s office and taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail. According to the release, he is facing the following charges:

Two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses

Two counts of contractor fraud

Two counts of opertating without a contractor license in Virginia

Ball was also charged with being a fugitive from justice.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with similar complaints to contact the Washington Co. Va. Sheriff’s Office.