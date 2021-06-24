Man accused of causing fatal Johnson City crash Monday charged with vehicular homicide

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Erwin man accused of causing a fatal crash in Johnson City on Monday has been charged with vehicular homicide and several other charges.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Danny Joe Whitson, 24, was served with a warrant Wednesday charging him with several counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and identity theft.

The warrant was served to Whitson at the Washington County Detention Center, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.

Whitson and another suspect, Payton Osborne, 27, of Erwin, were reportedly the subjects of an investigation into credit card fraud. The investigation began on April 6 after a woman told police she had several fraudulent transactions from her bank statement.

JCPD reports Whitson and Osborne were seen on video by investigators making transactions linked to the case.

The release states Osborne was found and transported to the detention center on May 27. Osborne was charged with six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, six counts of identity theft and theft over $1,000. She was arraigned in court on May 28.

Whitson was identified by the Tennessee Highway Patrol following a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Johnson City on Monday, June 21.

THP reported that Whitson was being pursued by Unicoi County authorities on Monday when the Jeep Wrangler he was driving went into the opposite lane of traffic at a Johnson City intersection. A crash occurred, resulting in the death of 54-year-old Carolyn McMurray of Jonesborough. McMurray had been a passenger in the Jeep and was ejected during the crash.

According to Washington County Detention Center personnel, Whitson is charged with the following:

Vehicular Homicide

Felony Evading Arrest

Reckless Driving

Financial Responsibility

Six counts of Felony Reckless Endangerment

Six counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Six counts of Identity Theft

Theft over $1,000

Whitson is being held on a $123,600 bond, according to detention center personnel. JCPD reports he is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.