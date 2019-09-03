Man accused of burglarizing Liberty Bell Middle School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a man was arrested for stealing equipment from a middle school.

Johnson City police arrested Jacob Stephens, 21 of Johnson City, on Tuesday.

Investigators say Stephens entered Liberty Bell Middle School on Monday and stole two computer towers and various computer parts.

Police say they found Stephens in possession of the stolen items.

The JCPD charged him with one count of burglary. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000. Arraignment has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.