Mama’s House Buffet in Kingsport to close in January

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport restaurant will be closing its doors permanently at the end of January.

A post from Mama’s House Buffet states that the restaurant’s last day of service will be Monday, Jan. 31.

According to restaurant ownership, problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the upcoming end of business.

“The pandemic has taken a huge toll on so many businesses in our area and around the country and we have not been spared,” the post reads.

Management thanked the restaurant’s employees and loyal customers for years of support in the post.

Mama’s House Buffet is located at 2608 N John B Dennis Highway.