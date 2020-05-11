Mall reopening means more than shopping for one local girl with special needs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) As stores continue to open back up across the region, it is a welcomed sight for many as Tennessee recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for one local girl with special needs, it is all she has been waiting for; and it means something much more than shopping.

For 9-year-old EllaRey, coming out of quarantine means reuniting with her favorite place: The Mall at Johnson City, now open under new safety guidelines.

Even if you love shopping, you probably do not come to the mall as much as EllaRey and her mom do.

“Oh my gosh. Probably four times a week or more!” says mom, Tracy Arnold.

For EllaRey, the wide halls of the mall are at the same time an all inclusive playground, a place to make new friends, and somewhere to work on crucial motor skills, like using her wheelchair and the mall’s candy machine.

“She’s so social. She loves being out, she loves people,” says Tracy. “It’s really good exercise for her, we can’t do this in the house, and it’s dangerous outside.”

As she navigates her wheelchair through the mall, EllaRey comes across plenty of smiling faces. Faces friendly enough to invite conversation, something Tracy says is crucial for her development.

“It’s huge, just getting to talk and interact with people,” says Tracy.

And, you cannot forget the food court. That is EllaRey’s favorite part of a trip to the mall. Mostly thanks to a local staple: Pal’s Sudden Service.

“Oh yes, she asks for a hot dog all day every day. We are not even out of the bed and she’s hot dog? Hot dog?” says Tracy.

And every order is an accomplishment for EllaRey.

“Pal’s is the only place where she knows how to order her own food by herself so she’s really proud of that.”

For the child who lives every day with just as much enthusiasm as she shows for Pal’s, life surely looks different because of a disability.

“EllaRey had a traumatic brain injury as a baby due to abuse. We fostered and adopted her,” says Tracy.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, life looks foreign to EllaRey. She has not been able to go to school, church, or any of her favorite places. The new reality of social distancing meant she could not come to the mall, or really leave the house at all.

“She has to go somewhere every morning. We are in the routine of getting ready to go somewhere because she goes to school and therapy,” says Tracy.

For the family, it was a hard pill to swallow. Life in quarantine is tough for everyone, but Tracy says it affects kids with special needs differently.

“Normal kids can kind of understand, even though maybe not all the way, what’s going on and why everything is shut down. She doesn’t understand why she can’t do the things she is used to doing.”

But now, as Tennessee reopens, it is a beautiful sight for EllaRey; who finally gets to go back to the mall.

“She needs that independence she needs to be able to feel like she can do things for herself. Even things she can’t do, we make up for that by finding things that she can. And its just been hard stuck at home,” says Tracy.

Reopening: The Mall at Johnson City reopened May 4 with hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Planned reopening dates for individual stores vary, so guests are encouraged to call ahead and to follow along on Facebook for the most up-to-date information.