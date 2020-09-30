Mall at Johnson City to start fall drive-in movie series Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Moonlight Movies are returning to the Mall at Johnson City to celebrate the fall season.
According to a release from the mall, the drive-in movie series will follow this schedule:
- Friday, Oct. 2, 8:30 p.m. The Wizard of Oz
- Friday, Oct. 9, 8:30 p.m. The Goonies
- Friday, Oct. 23, 8:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Friday, Oct. 30, 8:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- Saturday, Oct. 31, 8:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
Guests to the movies will be socially distanced, and the event has a limited capacity with required registration.
More information and registration can be found by clicking here.
The movie events benefit local charity Cherished Mom and moviegoers are encouraged to make a $5 donation per car.
A code of conduct has been implemented to address COVID-19 concerns at the event. You can read the full code of conduct by clicking here.